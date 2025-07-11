Why you should visit New Kent County this summer

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- If you’re looking for a day trip or weekend staycation, New Kent County could fit the bill.

“New Kent is known as one of the fastest-growing communities in the state of Virginia and one of the top ten in the nation,” said Lindsay Hurt, the county’s Director of Economic Development & Tourism.

About 30 minutes from Richmond, New Kent County offers a number of activities for families this summer.

“We have really great wineries, a brewery, we have Colonial Downs — which is the only thoroughbred horse track in the state of Virginia — we have premiere golf courses and also nature preserves,” said Hurt. “So we’re a really great place to come and visit and explore.”

The equine industry is an important part of the county. In fact, a horse is the first thing featured on the county’s logo.

“Colonial Downs and the horse track itself has been a staple in New Kent since its reopening in 2019,” said Hurt. “We’ve seen a large interest and growth from not only residents and locals that live around the different regions, but from people all across the country and even visitors we have come from all over the world.”

The live racing season at Colonial Downs is underway now through September 13. There are specials and Family Fun events every week. Click here for more details.

And while you plan your day at the track, be sure to check out everything the area has to offer. Click here for a calendar of things to do in New Kent County.

“We want folks to come and visit and get to experience time to build memories and have some time with friends and family,” said Hurt. “It’s a really great place to put devices down, to have one-on-one time, connect and be outside and enjoy some of the natural beauty that we have to offer in New Kent.”

Colonial Downs Racetrack is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Pkwy, New Kent, VA 23124. Give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS*}