Why You Should Continue To Pay off Student Loans

RICHMOND, Va. -- Student loans are top-of-mind for adults around the country. Daniel Hill, Certified Financial Planner, joined us to share his insight on the topic and why it’s so important to knock out the loans.For more information, find Hill Wealth Strategies online.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 10:00:04-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Student loans are top-of-mind for adults around the country. Daniel Hill, Certified Financial Planner, joined us to share his insight on the topic and why it’s so important to knock out the loans.For more information, find Hill Wealth Strategies online.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.