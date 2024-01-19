Watch Now
Why weight loss should NOT be your resolution this year

Dr. LaTasha Perkins, a family physician at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., shares why you shouldn’t solely focus on the number on the scale or immediately reach for weight-loss drugs.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Each January, millions of Americans begin the year with fresh goals — many of them with the aim of losing weight. Dr. LaTasha Perkins, a family physician at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., shares why you shouldn’t solely focus on the number on the scale or immediately reach for weight-loss drugs. Instead, she shares other ways you can improve your health in 2024. Click here for more information.

