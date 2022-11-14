Who will take home the trophy at The Great RVA Bake Off?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for The Great RVA Bake Off, benefitting Tablespoons Bakery!

On November 19th, your favorite RVA celebrities will team up with the Tablespoons’ Cookie Crew in the ultimate challenge to take home the trophy. The teams are: Katie Ukrop & Shelley, Bill Martin & Chris, Marc Cheatham & Kemani, Robey Martin & Haley, and Todd Waldo & Cheyenne.

Elizabeth Redford, executive director and co-founder of The Next Move Program, and Shelley Lantz, operations assistant at Tablespoons Bakery, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to talk about the upcoming event and share a recipe for a chocolate chess pie!

Click here for more information about The Great RVA Bake Off and the mission of Tablespoons Bakery.