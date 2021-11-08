RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial is celebrating Veterans Day with the opening of their new exhibit, “Who They Were, Lives Worth Knowing.” Bill sat down with Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director, who shared more about the new exhibit. Join in the celebration Thursday, November 11th at 11 a.m. at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
“Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing”, a new Exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial
Posted at 12:07 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 13:27:41-05
