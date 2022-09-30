Whisk's pumpkin streusel coffee cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- Delightfully delicious on its own or dunked in a cup of joe, Whisk's coffee cake is the perfect jolt any day, but especially for International Coffee Day on Saturday.

Owner Billy Bryan invited us into the kitchen of the popular bakery's new West End location to walk us through their recipe for pumpkin streusel coffee cake.

During the month of October, Whisk is selling trays of coffee cake and giving a portion of its sales to Blessing Warriors to support their effort in getting meals and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness.

Whisk's new West End location can be found at 8308 Staples Mill Road. The Shockoe Bottom location, which celebrates its 7th anniversary in October, is at 2100 East Main Street.

