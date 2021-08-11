Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

What You Need To Take On Your End of Summer Travel Vacation

items.[0].videoTitle
Back on our show is friend and lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles TV with a few tips to make travel fun!
Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:37:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is still time left to take a summer vacation. Back on our show is friend and lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles TV with a few tips to make travel fun! For more information, visit Adina’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.