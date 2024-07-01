What to expect at this year's Hanover Tomato Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's summertime and that means "Hanover's favorite fruit" is back in the spotlight! The Hanover Tomato Festival returns July 12-13.

Aaron Reidmiller and Marcy Durrer of Hanover County Parks and Recreation joined us in studio to share more about the origins of the festival, the entertainment and the vendors you'll see at the event.

There will be more than 100 hand craft vendors, tomato-inspired dishes, agricultural equipment displays, tomato sales, children’s activities/contests/games and custom merchandise available. The Deloreans will perform on Friday (beer and wine sales will benefit the Hanover Crew Foundation supporting first responder families). Ron Moody and the Centaurs will perform on Saturday.

The Hanover Tomato Festival is happening Friday, July 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at Pole Green Park, located at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane in Mechanicsville. Entry is free!

Click here for more information.