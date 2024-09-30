What to expect at the Crater Regional Job Fair at Richard Bland College

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Crater Regional Job Fair will take place Friday, October 4 from 10am to 2pm. More than 70 employers with current open positions are expected to be on hand. Interviews will take place on the spot.

It’s happening at Richard Bland College of William & Mary’s Academic Innovation Center, located at 11301 Johnson Road in South Prince George.

Tabitha Taylor of Virginia Career Works - Crater Region and Terelle Robinson of Richard Bland College of William & Mary visited the studio to share more about what attendees can expect.

Click here to visit the website or call 804-862-6155.

