What Happens when The Great Resignation Turns into The Great Regret?

RICHMOND, Va. -- The world of work is changing quickly and often we don’t realize the possibilities of our professional environment. Darcy Eikenberg, career expert and author, shares strategies to get back on track if you regret your resignation. Darcy is the author of Red Cape Rescue: Save Your Career Without Leaving Your Job. For more information or to purchase her book please visit her website.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 12:47:29-05
