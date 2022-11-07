RICHMOND, Va. -- We have so many great destinations a few hours away. Today, Michele Ellis, PR Coordinator and Samantha Payne, Promo & Events Coordinator with Currituck County Travel & Tourism joined us to share about the many great things to do there including the Whalehead Christmas in Corolla. Take part in the Christmas Craft Village happening Fridays and Saturdays November 25th through December 17th at 1100 Club Road, Corolla, NC 27927. For all the information, give them a call at 252-453-9040 or visit the website, WhaleheadChristmas.com.

