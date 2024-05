RICHMOND, Va. -- In the first installment of "Welcome Home Wednesday", Bill & Jess shared the answer to a common question: "What should I do before starting a home search?" Virginia Housing, the series sponsor recommends these five steps:

Learn the Process Choose a Lender Find a Real Estate Agent Finalize Your Mortgage Application Attend Your Loan Closing

if you have questions about owning or renting in the Commonwealth, Virginia Housing has answers. Visit VirginiaHousing.com"