Wearing Tiaras Run In The Family

RICHMOND, Va. -- This dynamic duo have been gracing stages with their beauty and brains winning numerous pageant titles. LaFonda Parham the reigning Mrs. Richmond 2021 and her daughter, Krissy Parham, Little Miss Richmond Earth USA 2021 joined our show live to share more about their platform and their work in the community. On August 14th, Krissy will compete for a state title and we wish her the best of luck!

