Ways to support nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Callie Yakubisin, RDN, joined the show to share ways parents and caregivers can help support the health of little ones from pregnancy through toddlerhood. She’s assistant director of community wellness at The Dairy Alliance.

Callie showed Amy and Bill how to create kid-friendly charcuterie boards and top their own delicious parfaits!

Click here for the overnight rice porridge recipe. And click here for the recipe for Captain Marvel’s smoothie bowl.

To visit The Dairy Alliance’s website, click here.