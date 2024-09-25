Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Ways to support nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life

Callie Yakubisin, RDN, shared a few recipes for parents and caregivers.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Callie Yakubisin, RDN, joined the show to share ways parents and caregivers can help support the health of little ones from pregnancy through toddlerhood. She’s assistant director of community wellness at The Dairy Alliance. 

Callie showed Amy and Bill how to create kid-friendly charcuterie boards and top their own delicious parfaits!

Click here for the overnight rice porridge recipe. And click here for the recipe for Captain Marvel’s smoothie bowl.

To visit The Dairy Alliance’s website, click here

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!