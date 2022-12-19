Ways to increase your personal wealth

RICHMOND, Va. -- Investment advisor JB Bryan returns to our live show to talk about the right money moves to see gains – and the top three risks to personal finances in 2023.

JB Bryan is President and Chief Investment Officer of JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm. JB holds FREE financial workshops each Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Registration is required at www.JBBRYAN.com. The office is located at 3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300, Richmond, VA 23233.

