Ways to increase your personal wealth

Investment advisor JB Bryan talks about the right money moves to see gains – and the top three risks to personal finances in 2023.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Dec 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Investment advisor JB Bryan returns to our live show to talk about the right money moves to see gains – and the top three risks to personal finances in 2023.

JB Bryan is President and Chief Investment Officer of JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm. JB holds FREE financial workshops each Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Registration is required at www.JBBRYAN.com. The office is located at 3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300, Richmond, VA 23233.

