Ways to deal with holiday stress

Marci Hopkins, author of “Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles,” joined us with ways to combat holiday stress.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Right now, we are all in holiday mode, so we wanted to share some wellness advice you can use – especially if you’re dealing with stress. Marci Hopkins, author of “Chaos to Clarity: Seeing the Signs and Breaking the Cycles,” joined us with ways to deal with holiday stress. Click here to visit Marci’s website.

