RICHMOND, Va. -- A good, nutritious diet can help kids focus and succeed in and out of the classroom. Registered dietitian, author and nutrition educator Erin Palinski-Wade shares some of her favorite back-to-school, on-the-go snack ideas and easy ways to get your whole family eating more wholesome, protein-packed meals. Click here to visit Erin’s website. This interview is courtesy of Orgain.
Ways kids can improve their eating habits at the start of the schoolyear
Posted at 8:46 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:46:47-04
