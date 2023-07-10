RICHMOND, Va. -- We went on a tropical getaway with our friend,Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross. Today she shared recipes for a Watermelon Pina Colada and Pineapple Snack Cake. For more information visit Chef CoCo’s website.

Watermelon Pina Colada

2 oz. White Rum

0.5 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. watermelon juice

2 oz. Coconut Water

0.5 oz. Campari

0.5 oz. lime

2 cups frozen pineapple,

Instructions:

add all ingredients to blender and blend on high until smooth and garnish a slice of watermelon. If mixture is too thick, slowly add more watermelon juice or Rum…you decide!

Pineapple Snack Cake

4 cups all-purpose flour/ sifted

2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

4 eggs lightly beaten

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

15 oz can crushed pineapple, juice included,

Quick Caramel

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

Instructions



Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a bowl using a whisk. Beat the butter and slowly add the sugars, mix the eggs in, followed by crushed pineapple in another bowl. Blend well. Add the flour to the egg mixture until combined. Careful not to over mix! Spoon the mixture into a greased or parchment paper-lined 9×5-inch loaf pan (it’s enough batter for 2) Sprinkle the top with Raw Sugar. Bake for about 45-50 minutes or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes. Turn out onto a serving dish.

Caramel