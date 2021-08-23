“Walk like MADD” with Mothers Against Drunk Driving August 28th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drunk driving continues to impact so many in our community. Christi Cousins and Lisa Black from the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Organization talked about their annual “Walk like MADD” fundraising event taking place Saturday, August 28th at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico. For more information, visit the MADD and “Walk like MADD” websites.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:02:21-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Drunk driving continues to impact so many in our community. Christi Cousins and Lisa Black from the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Organization talked about their annual “Walk like MADD” fundraising event taking place Saturday, August 28th at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico. For more information, visit the MADD and “Walk like MADD” websites.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.