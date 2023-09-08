VTM Community Calendar: September 6th

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for something to do in central Virginia, consider one of the events on this week’s Community Calendar.

JAMES RIVER REGIONAL CLEANUP

On Saturday, September 9, you can join the James River Advisory Council for their 24th annual James River Regional Cleanup. It’s happening from 9am to noon. There are multiple locations along the James River where you can participate. Walk-ins are welcome, but volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance. For all the locations and more details, please click here.

CHEERS FOR CHARITY BENEFITING WORLD PEDIATRIC PROJECT

On Thursday, September 14, visit Cheers for Charity Night in support of World Pediatric Project, It’s happening at Starr Hill Beer Hall and Rooftop in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood. It’s the kickoff for Starr Hill RVA’s Fall Fest Weekend – and $1 per pint sold will benefit World Pediatric Project. There will also be raffles and a donation gets you 10 percent off you bar tab. Click here for more details.