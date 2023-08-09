VTM Community Calendar: August 9th

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for something to do in Central Virginia, you might consider the latest event in this week’s community calendar.

41st ANNUAL CARYTOWN WATERMELON FESTIVAL

The Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix makes it is return on Sunday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free to attend and will feature entertainment for adults and children. Expect lots of fresh watermelon, great music and vendors. Watermelon bowls will be sold for $1 with proceeds benefiting local Shriner's. Click here for more information.

