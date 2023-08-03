VTM Community Calendar: August 2nd

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for something to do in Central Virginia, you might consider one of the events in this week’s community calendar.

5TH ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Chesterfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is preparing for its annual golf tournament. It’s happening Friday, August 25. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9:00 a.m. It’s all happening at Chesdin Golf Club in Chesterfield. For more information, call 804-873-0192. Click here to visit the event website.

32ND DOWN HOME FAMILY REUNION

The Elegba Folklore Society is excited to present its 32nd Down Home Family Reunion, a celebration of African American folklife. It will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. of Abner Clay Park in Richmond. Click here for more information.