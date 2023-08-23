VTM Community Calendar: August 23rd

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for something to do in central Virginia, consider one of the events on this week’s Community Calendar.

IRON BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

This new music festival will take place August 26-27 at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond. Get ready for two days of music, food, drinks and more. Lord Huron, Noah Kahan and Hozier are just a few of the artists set to perform. Click here for more details and ticket information.

MOVIES IN THE OUTFIELD

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are bringing back their Movies in the Outfield Summer Series presented by Woodfin. On August 27, bring the family to the ballfield to watch The Goonies. Gates open at 6pm and the movie starts at 7pm. Click here for tickets.