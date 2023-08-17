VTM Community Calendar: August 17th

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for something to do in Central Virginia, you might consider the latest events in this week’s community calendar.

3RD ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY

Hosted by Rising Towards Success, this event will take place Saturday, August 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be games, music, limited free school supplies and food, and more. One bag per child - and child must be present with the parent. It's all happening at 1708 Harwood Street in Richmond. Click here for more information.

BACK 2 SCHOOL COMMUNITY DAY

On August 19 from 12 to 7 p.m., you can attend the Back 2 School Community Day hosted by the Trust Project in collaboration with the organization Good Money, Give Back. There will be food, backpacks, hygiene products, clothing/shoe giveaways and more. It will take place at Calhoun Playground in Richmond, located at 400 Calhoun Street.

