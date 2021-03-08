VSU Hill Fellows Program

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the pandemic has brought many challenges, students still continue to achieve great academic success. Senior and Hill Fellow Scholar, K’risha Chesterfield and Mr. Charlie Hill, Vice Rector of Virginia State University Board of Visitors and creator of the Hill Leadership Institute speak about the leadership and growth opportunities offered through the program. For more information, visit the VSU website.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:25:27-05
