VMFA Presents, The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse

RICHMOND, Va. -- The African American community is rich in both history and culture. Jessica Noll took a trip down to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art to speak with Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Valerie Cassel Oliver, on their new exhibit. Visit the VMFA now through September 6th to see their new exhibit, “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse”. The Virginia Museum of Fine Art is located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ART*}

