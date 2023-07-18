Visit to Joey’s Hot Dogs

RICHMOND, Va. -- National Hot Dog Day is Wednesday, July 19th!

We stopped by Joey’s Hot Dogs in Innsbrook to talk with owner Joey Mirabile about his popular family recipe that dates back to the 1930s.

“Who doesn’t like a hot dog?” said Joey. “Kids from 8 to 80 like it here.”

Joey says it’s the combination of mustard, onions and chili — and their signature snap — that keeps people coming back generation to generation.

“We’re blessed. It’s all glory to God. There was a time during COVID where I thought about closing, but this place here is actually my mission,” said Joey. “I wake up every day and just look forward to another day that the good Lord provided. We change lives one hot dog at a time.”

Joey’s Hot Dogs is located at 4028 Cox Road in Glen Allen.

If you’re craving hot dog fix, please note that the restaurant will be closed July 21-29 while the team is on their 2023 summer vacation.

