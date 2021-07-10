Visit the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum at Fort Lee

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you love military history, you will want to plan a visit to the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum at Fort Lee in Prince George County, one of the largest Army museums in the country.

The story of the Quartermaster Corps role in Army success since the 1700s is there among more than 30,000 artifacts. Jessica Noll gives us a tour and talks with director and curator Correy Twilley.

You can visit the U.S. Quartermaster Museum for free and right next door is the U.S. Army Women’s Museum. For more information on both museums in Prince George County, visit www.BestPartVA.org or call 804-861-1666.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM*}