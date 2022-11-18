Visit the 45th Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- All aboard! This is the 45th year the Science Museum of Virginia has hosted the Model Railroad Show. It’s a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for generations of Virginia families. The show is November 25, 26 and 27.

Our Bill Bevins visited the museum and got a tour from Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Director of Education.

This year's show includes eight model train club displays in various shapes and sizes. There's even a LEGO train display! Two additional Model Railroad Show traditions are also back: the Teddy Bear Express ride-on train for young scientists and a blacksmith forging custom metal pieces live onsite.

In addition to the train-themed activities, there are numerous exhibitions that will all be open for guests to explore, including new interactive elements in The Forge and Boost.

The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 West Broad Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-864-1401. Visit their website for tickets and more information by clicking here or find them on Facebook.

