RICHMOND, Va. -- Surry County is home to historic landmarks, beautiful scenery and so much more. In this interview, Pat Bernshausen, Director of Tourism for Surry County walks Jessica through the many things to do in the area.

For more information, give them a call at 757-758-0146 or visit the Surry County Tourism website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SURRY COUNTY TOURISM*}