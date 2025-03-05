Virginia's Women Veterans Week begins March 16

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia has the largest number of women veterans per population of any state -- over 110,000. Virginia will recognize and honor these veterans the week of March 16-22.

Today, two representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services joined the show to share more about the week — Kay Currie, a women veteran liaison, and Tammy Davidson, chief financial officer who served nearly eight years in the United States Air Force.

A ceremony and luncheon to honor women veterans will take place March 20 at 10 a.m. at Virginia War Memorial (621 S. Belvidere Street in Richmond).

Click here for more information.