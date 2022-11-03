RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is National Sandwich Day! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook page who serves up the best sandwiches? Watch the video above to see some of the suggestions from restaurants, shops and delis near and far!
Virginia This Morning's Top 6 Picks: your favorites on National Sandwich Day
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:23:49-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.