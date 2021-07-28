Virginia This Morning's Top 6 Picks: what's your ideal thermostat setting?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the fun remains the same.

This week, we asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook an Instagram pages, “What is your ideal thermostat setting?"

We received a ton of responses. Read the list below and watch the video above to see six of them!

---

1. Jan - 74° in the daytime and 68° at night

2. Colesville Nursery - 72° because it's "comfortable and affordable"

3. Scott - 73° because geothermal is "crazy efficient"

4. Christopher - "68° because I'm chubby and stay hot lol"

5. Sallie - 74° in the summer and 70° in the winter

6. Jessica - anything lower than 90° at this point -- her AC is currently broken!

---