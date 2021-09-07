Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What was your favorite job?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!
Yesterday was Labor day so we wanted to know, what has been your favorite job?
Richard, viewer - Army Bandsman
Will, viewer - School Bus Driver
Barbara, viewer - Elementary School Teacher
Stacy, viewer - Grocery Store Clerk
Sandra, viewer - Mail Room at a Large Corporation
Sallie, viewer - Research RN
