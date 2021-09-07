Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What was your favorite job?

items.[0].videoTitle
Yesterday was Labor day so we wanted to know, what has been your favorite job?
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 16:53:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

Yesterday was Labor day so we wanted to know, what has been your favorite job?

Richard, viewer - Army Bandsman

Will, viewer - School Bus Driver

Barbara, viewer - Elementary School Teacher

Stacy, viewer - Grocery Store Clerk

Sandra, viewer - Mail Room at a Large Corporation

Sallie, viewer - Research RN

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! Send us your answers on our Facebook or Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.