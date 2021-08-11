Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What says summer to you?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

As summer nears it’s end we wanted to ask the VTM team, “What says summer to you?”

We received some great responses. Read the list below and watch the video above to see six of them!

Jessica Noll, Co-Host and Executive Producer - Spending time at the baseball diamond Bill Bevins, Co-Host – Enjoying time outside cutting grass and doing handy work Andrias White Murdaugh, Guest Co-Host – Precious time with family by the pool and savoring new experiences Deborah Porter, Guest Co-Host – Her toes in sand and blue water “as far as ther eye can see” Stacy Sacra, Creative Service Senior Producer – Motorcycle rides to enjoy the scenery Cory Mosley, Virginia This Morning Contributor – Battery-powered scooter rides around town