Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What lifted your school spirit?

As schools in the area head back to school, we wanted to know what lifted your school spirit?
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 31, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

Jessica Noll, Co-Host - Working with the school yearbook committee

Bill Bevins, Co-Host - Talking in class

Luke Porter, Associate Producer - Attending sporting events and hanging out with friends

Evanne Armour, Producer/ Guest Co-Host, - Gel pens, sparkly notebooks, and anything designed by Lisa Frank

Tyson, viewer - The start of a new school year

Jack, viewer - “The last day. LOL”

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! Send us your answers on our Facebook or Instagrampage.

