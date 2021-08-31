Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What lifted your school spirit?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

As schools in the area head back to school, we wanted to know what lifted your school spirit?

Jessica Noll, Co-Host - Working with the school yearbook committee

Bill Bevins, Co-Host - Talking in class

Luke Porter, Associate Producer - Attending sporting events and hanging out with friends

Evanne Armour, Producer/ Guest Co-Host, - Gel pens, sparkly notebooks, and anything designed by Lisa Frank

Tyson, viewer - The start of a new school year

Jack, viewer - “The last day. LOL”