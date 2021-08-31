Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What lifted your school spirit?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!
As schools in the area head back to school, we wanted to know what lifted your school spirit?
Jessica Noll, Co-Host - Working with the school yearbook committee
Bill Bevins, Co-Host - Talking in class
Luke Porter, Associate Producer - Attending sporting events and hanging out with friends
Evanne Armour, Producer/ Guest Co-Host, - Gel pens, sparkly notebooks, and anything designed by Lisa Frank
Tyson, viewer - The start of a new school year
Jack, viewer - “The last day. LOL”
