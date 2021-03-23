Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: What is your favorite outdoor activity/hobby?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same – to inspire you to try something new.

Spring is here and we wanted to know what you do to enjoy the spring weather! What is your favorite outdoor activity/hobby? We opened the topic up to our Facebook and Instagram friends and loved seeing your suggestions roll in!

Take a look at the list below to see some of the responses we received from our team and viewers.

1. Tammi, viewer – Tami and her family spend their enjoy camping; this time specifically, on Lake Anna.

2. Susan, viewer – Susan spends her warm spring days fishing.

3. Jennifer, viewer – Jennifer is super excited for trips to Cape Charles with her family and enjoying the warm weather.

4.Michelle, viewer – Michelle loves long walks with her Beagle, Snoopy!

5. Karen, viewer – Karen and her family spend their time riding their horses and working around the barn.

6. Dana and Mackenzie, viewers –Dana enjoys watching her daughter, Mackenzie with her horse at Redbird Equestrian.

7. Bill , Co-Host - Bill loves hanging out with Peter Rabbit every Easter!

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! We want to know – what’s your favorite outdoor activity or sport? Send us yours on our Facebook or Instagram page.

