Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: ways to make mom feel special this Mother’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, our team shares a list of six things.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9th. So this week, we asked our Facebook and Instagram friends to suggest ways to make mom feel special, and they delivered!

If you're still searching for the perfect gift, check out the list below!

1. Chocolate-covered cherries – Virginia This Morning viewer, Sallie, says this treat was her mom’s favorite for Mother’s Day.

2. Art from C.L. Rennie – Our Instagram from @TheWestEndMom is always sharing great ideas! This year, she’s getting a silhouette from Richmond artist Christine Rennie. The collages are made from palette paint. The talented artist hand tears it and then places it to form your kiddo’s shape on heavy weight paper, turning your loved one into a work of art! She also offers pre-designed art. Click here to learn more about C.L. Rennie Art.

3. Handmade card – Virginia This Morning viewer, Elizabeth, says her favorite gift to receive is a handmade card from her kids. She’s says it’s better than any card you can buy in a store.

4. Random notes – Jessica says a major way her girls make her feel special is by leaving sweet notes at random on her nightstand and at her desk.

5. IOUs – If you’re looking for a last-minute gift you can create at home, Bill suggests making a book of IOUs to let mom know you’ll cover things like the dishes, vacuuming, the laundry or washing the car. That way, she can cash in as-needed year round. The gift that keeps on giving!

6. Delicious cheese board – How about a cheese board from RVA Cheese Girl? The business emphasizes locally-sourced ingredients. A special pink board with a heart is their Mother’s Day offering. It includes a variety of cheese, charcuterie, fresh fruit, veggies, nuts, honeycomb, edible flowers, crackers and more! Plus, the custom board to keep. You can select the special Mother’s Day board or pick any of their other impeccable boards. Click here to browse the RVA Cheese Girl website!

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list!