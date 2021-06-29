Watch
Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: The best ways to beat the heat!

We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share a few ways to beat the heat.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!

Summer is here! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share a few ways to beat the heat.

Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.

1. Sabrina, viewer – taking a nap in air conditioning

2. Evanne, Producer and Guest Co-Host – staying hydrated

3. Tina, viewer – hanging out by the pool

4. Scott, viewer – keeping the plants watered

5. Maria, viewer - going to the beach

6. Sallie, viewer– Staying inside

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! Next week we will be sharing the top 6 places for fried chicken in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day. Send us your answers on our Facebook or Instagram page.

