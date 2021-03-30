Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: Spring cleaning tips/projects!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same – to inspire you to try something new.

Spring is here and it's time to start cleaning and organizing our spaces! We opened the topic up to our Facebook and Instagram friends and loved seeing your suggestions roll in!

Take a look at the list below to see some of the responses we received from our team and viewers.

1. Scott, viewer – Remove your window shutters to prevent spots for wasps, spiders, and other insects to nest.

2. Puritan Cleaners, Local Business – Puritan Cleaners offers free storage with the cost of cleaning for your winter items.

3. Carolyn, viewer –Carolyn is determined to get her garden together for the warmer months!

4.Corey Mosley, Guest and friend of the show – “Get someone else to do it!”

5. Evanne Armour, Associate Producer of VTM – Use socks for dusting your windows and blinds! Quick, easy and efficient!

6. Jessica, viewer –Jessica says, “Leave it until summer! You will be outside too much to care then!”

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! We want to know – what’s your favorite outdoor activity or sport? Send us yours on our Facebook or Instagram page.

