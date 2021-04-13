Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: nearby travel destinations

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same – to inspire you to try something new!

Since we’ve been talking a lot about the return to safe travel, we asked you, “what are your favorite nearby travel destinations?” We opened the topic up to our Facebook and Instagram friends and loved seeing your suggestions roll in!

Take a look at the list below to see some of the responses we received from viewers.

1. Candace – wine and yoga on Wednesdays at Ashton Creek Vineyard in Chester

2. Megan – Megan shares fun adventures on her popular Instagram page @thewestendmom. One of her family’s favorite nearby trips is to Williamsburg – from Colonial Williamsburg to the parks and beaches. They enjoy visiting York River State Park and their gorgeous boardwalks through the marsh, trails by the river and Fossil Beach.

3. Candice – Yorktown Beach

4. Chris – snuggling baby goats in Bedford County

5. Joanne – Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights and Richland Dairy and Creamery in Dinwiddie

6. Jan – St. John’s Church, Hollywood Cemetery, downtown Farmville, D-Day Memorial, City Point in Hopewell and the Richmond riverfront.

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list when we share ways to enjoy the great outdoors ahead of Earth Day!


