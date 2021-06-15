Watch
Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: Nature Photography Day

Today is Nature Photography Day! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share some of their best nature photos.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!

Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.

1. Steve, viewer – Sunflowers

2. Michelle, viewer – Ducks

3. Debbie, viewer – a butterfly and bee on a flower

4. Nichole, viewer – Buckroe Beach sunrise

5. Jessica, viewer - Canada Geese

6. Kathi, viewer– Woodpecker in the snow

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! Send us your answers on our Facebook or Instagram page.

