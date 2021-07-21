Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: National Junk Food Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the fun remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

July 21st is National Junk Food Day, so we asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook an Instagram pages, “What is your favorite junk food?”

We received dozens of responses. Read the list below and watch the video above to see six of them!

---

1. Cutie Pies – Virginia This Morning viewer Jennifer says the Cutie Pies from Pie Y’all in Goochland are her go-to goodie! Jennifer says she wouldn’t necessarily consider them “junk food,” but tells us the little baked goods are her weakness when it comes to sweet treats! Click here to learn more about Pie Y’all.

2. Fries – Virginia This Morning viewer Elizabeth says her number one favorite junk food is French fries!

3. Ice cream – Virginia This Morning viewer Beth says a scoop of ice cream is her top junk food indulgence. Beth's favorite flavor? Chocolate chip!

4. Pizza – This answer comes from two of our friends on the Virginia This Morning Instagram page, Donna and Colesville Nursery.

5. Donuts – Maria Julia, a Virginia This Morning viewer, says she loves donuts! Her favorite kind to order is glazed.

6. Potato chips – Virginia This Morning viewer Sallie says a bag of potato chips are her junk food of choice!

---