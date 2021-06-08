Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: National Best Friend Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Today is National Best Friend Day! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share a picture of them with some of their closest friends.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:24:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!

Today is National Best Friend Day! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share a picture of them with some of their closest friends.

Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.

1. Kc, viewer – her family: Mom, Nanny, and daughter

2. Kindal, viewer – her sister, Ryann

3. Rob, viewer – his wife

4. Nicole, viewer – best friends enjoying lunch at Lillie Pearl

5. Natalie, viewer - her cat, Licorice

6. Margaret Thompson, viewer and friend of the show– her husband of 31 years

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! Send us your answers on our Facebook or Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.