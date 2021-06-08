Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: National Best Friend Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!
Today is National Best Friend Day! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share a picture of them with some of their closest friends.
Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.
1. Kc, viewer – her family: Mom, Nanny, and daughter
2. Kindal, viewer – her sister, Ryann
3. Rob, viewer – his wife
4. Nicole, viewer – best friends enjoying lunch at Lillie Pearl
5. Natalie, viewer - her cat, Licorice
6. Margaret Thompson, viewer and friend of the show– her husband of 31 years
Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! Send us your answers on our Facebook or Instagram page.