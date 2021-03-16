Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: how do you ensure good luck?

RICHMOND, Va. -- -- Each week, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same – to inspire you to try something new.

Since St. Patrick’s Day is this week, we asked you, “what do you do to ensure good luck?” We opened the topic up to our Facebook and Instagram friends and loved seeing your suggestions roll in!

Take a look at the list below to see some of the responses we received from our team and viewers.

1. Jessica, co-host – sauerkraut and black-eyed peas every new year

2. Bill, co-host – a pair of trusty red, white and blue socks

3. Stacy, creative services senior producer – many years ago, Stacy’s mom gave him a charm for his motorcycle. It says, “The biker’s guardian angel, especially for you, to guide and protect in everything you do.”

4. Lyndsay, viewer – “Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck.” Don’t forget – it has to be a heads-up penny!

5. Megan, viewer – in addition to finding pennies and four-leaf clovers, her family enjoys doing random acts of kindness

6. Scott, viewer – Scott’s words of wisdom are, “Luck is when opportunity meets preparation” and also, “buy low and sell high.”

