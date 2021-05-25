Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: Honoring Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, our team shares a list of six things. And this week, we wanted to know how you celebrate Memorial Day!

We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook page to tell us about their favorite ways to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and how they celebrate the unofficial start of summer with family and friends.

Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.

1. Jessica Noll, Host – Memorial Day decorations: bunting and flags

2. Scott, viewer – “In somber and reverent remembrance of those who gave all for the principles and ideals upon which this great nation was founded, both here and abroad. It’s an impossible debt to repay.”

3. Judy, viewer– “First family event in over a year! Vaccinated!”

4. Elaine, viewer – “James River Cellars’ 20th birthday this weekend!”

5. Megan, viewer– Enjoy a BBQ and pool day or a beach day

6. Jan, viewer– Watching the National Memorial Day concert on T.V.

