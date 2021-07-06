Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: Happy National Fried Chicken Day!

RICHMOND, Va. – Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day, so we asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook an Instagram pages, “Where is your favorite place in Virginia to get fried chicken?”

We received dozens of responses. Read the list below and watch the video above to see six of them!

---

1. @TallTravelEats (Instagram) – honey-dipped fried chicken at Southern Kitchen

2. SingleStone – Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

3. Betty – Champion Ice House

4. Chef Michael Lindsey – Buttermilk and Honey

5. Brooke – the tenders from Krispies’ Fried Chicken on Williamsburg Road

6. Evanne – chicken biscuit from Saison Market

---

Check back next week when we share another Top 6 Picks list! On Tuesday, we will be sharing your top 6 places to get French fries for National French Fry Day. Send us your go-to spot on our Facebook or Instagram page.