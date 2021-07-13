Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: Happy National French Fry Day!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same. We hope to inspire you to try something new!

July 13th is National French Fry Day, so we asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook an Instagram pages, “Where is your favorite place in Virginia to get fries?”

We received dozens of responses. Read the list below and watch the video above to see six of them!

1. Alex and Garrett from Honestly Smoked – The duck fat with truffle parmesan and herbs fries from Beauvine

2. Evanne Armour, Producer of Virginia This Morning – sweet potato waffle fries from Beauvine

3. @talltraveleats on Instagram – honey truffle parmesan fries from 23rd and Main

4. Luke Porter, Associate Producer of Virginia This Morning – Monkey Fries from 3 Monkeys

5. Robey, Virginia This Morning viewer – Cobra Cabana , Can Can , and Cobra Burger

6. Scott, Virginia This Morning viewer – Beauvine , Jack Browns , Pierce’s Pitt BBQ in Williamsburg