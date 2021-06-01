Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: favorite ice cream shop

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!

Wednesday is National Rocky Road Day, so we wanted to know... what is your favorite local ice cream spot?

We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages.

Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.

1. Kristi, viewer – Red Rooster Country Store

2. Megan, viewer and friend of the show – Coco + Hazel

3. Chef Theresa Headen, viewer and friend of the show – Ruby Scoops

4. Leniesha, viewer – Bruster's

5. Richmond Family Magazine & Cory Mosley – Gelati Celesti

6. Britni, viewer – The Treat Shop RVA

