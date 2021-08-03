Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: best summer vacation destinations

RICHMOND, Va. – Each week, we share a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the fun remains the same!

August is a popular month for summer travel. So we asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages, “Where is the best summer vacation spot you’ve ever visited?”

We got several fantastic answers from our viewers! Watch the video above and read the list below see six of them.

--

1. Rangeley, Maine – viewer Tara says there is something for everyone: lakes for swimming, fishing, boating, trails for hiking, shops, restaurants, moose sightings and other wildlife.

2. Florida – our viewer Katie says her family took a visit together a few years ago and went to the Florida Aquarium. On this particular trip, they found out they were pregnant and having another baby boy!

3. Maui, Hawaii – Virginia This Morning viewer Donna says Maui, Hawaii, is the best vacation spot she’s visited. She was even married there! They wrote “Just Mauid” in the sand.

4. Colorado – Scott says his family explored many beautiful trails, dunes and other views, including the summit of Pikes Peak!

5. The Bahamas – viewer Terra says in 2019, she went on a cruise out of Norfolk to the Bahamas in Half Moon Cay. Terra tells us it was an “absolutely gorgeous” vacation. She says she’s had to cancel four cruises due to COVID-19, so these memories will have to do for now!

6. Own Backyard – the top pick from our viewer Michelle is…her own backyard! She sent us a beautiful snap of her view from Swift Creek Reservoir.

--